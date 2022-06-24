Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rosin Amine (Abietylamine) is a derivative of pine oleoresin, disappeared transparent viscous liquid, has alkaline odor and hint of woody smell.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) in global, including the following market information:
Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rosin Amine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) include Alfa Aesar, Ivy Fine Chemicals, Senn Chemicals AG, Oxchem, BOC Sciences, Debye Scientific, Amadis Chemical, Skyrun Industrial and Angene International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rosin Amine
Dehydrorosin Rosin Amine
Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lubricant Additive
Asphalt Emulsifier
Wood Preservative
Corrosion Inhibitor
Bactericidal Agent
Other
Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alfa Aesar
Ivy Fine Chemicals
Senn Chemicals AG
Oxchem
BOC Sciences
Debye Scientific
Amadis Chemical
Skyrun Industrial
Angene International
Struchem
Rosewachem
GL Biochem (Shanghai)
Nebula Chemicals
BePharm
Acade Chemical
Unicon International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rosin Amine (CAS 61790-47-4) Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
