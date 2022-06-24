Cold Rolling Flat Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flat-rolled steel refers to a type of processed metal that is generated via melting and stretching under an applied force. This force is used to create metal pieces in the form of sheets, strip or tin plates.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Rolling Flat Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cold Rolling Flat Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cold Rolling Flat Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Carbon Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cold Rolling Flat Steel include Baowu Steel, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, ArcelorMittal, Shougang, Hyundai Steel, Ansteel Group, JFE Steel Corporation and Benxi Steel Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cold Rolling Flat Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Carbon Steel

High Carbon Steel

Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Home Appliance

Machinery

Other

Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cold Rolling Flat Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cold Rolling Flat Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cold Rolling Flat Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cold Rolling Flat Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baowu Steel

POSCO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ArcelorMittal

Shougang

Hyundai Steel

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Benxi Steel Group

Hesteel Group

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

China Steel Corporation

Shagang Group

Steel Authority of India Limited

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Maanshan Steel

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel Ltd

Valin Steel Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cold Rolling Flat Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cold Rolling Flat Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cold Rolling Flat Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Rolling Flat Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cold Rolling Flat Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Rolling Flat Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold Rolling Flat Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Rolling Flat Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product

