Inert Gas Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inert Gas in global, including the following market information:
Global Inert Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inert Gas Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K cbm)
Global top five Inert Gas companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inert Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Argon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inert Gas include Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Airgas, Messer Group, Proton Gases, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases and Air Water, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inert Gas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inert Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K cbm)
Global Inert Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Argon
Helium
Krypton
Neon
Xenon
Others
Global Inert Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K cbm)
Global Inert Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing & Construction
Electronics
Healthcare
Automotive
Global Inert Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K cbm)
Global Inert Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inert Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inert Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inert Gas sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K cbm)
Key companies Inert Gas sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Air Liquide
The Linde Group
Praxair
Air Products and Chemicals
Airgas
Messer Group
Proton Gases
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
Air Water
Universal Industrial Gases
Iceblick
Noble Gas Solutions
Noble Energy
Matheson Tri-Gas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inert Gas Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inert Gas Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inert Gas Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inert Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inert Gas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inert Gas Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inert Gas Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inert Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inert Gas Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inert Gas Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inert Gas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inert Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inert Gas Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inert Gas Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inert Gas Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inert Gas Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Inert Gas Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Argon
4.1.3 Helium
4.1.4 Krypton
4.1.5 Neon
4.1.6 Xenon
4.1.7 Others
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/