Vinyl Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinyl in global, including the following market information:
Global Vinyl Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vinyl Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Vinyl companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vinyl market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vinyl Acetate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vinyl include The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries, Wacker Chemie, BASF, Celanese and KURARAY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vinyl manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vinyl Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vinyl Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vinyl Acetate
Vinyl Alcohol
Vinyl Chloride
Others
Global Vinyl Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vinyl Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Construction
Electrical
Healthcare
Others
Global Vinyl Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vinyl Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vinyl revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vinyl revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vinyl sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Vinyl sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Dow Chemical Company
LyondellBasell Industries
Wacker Chemie
BASF
Celanese
KURARAY
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vinyl Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vinyl Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vinyl Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vinyl Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vinyl Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vinyl Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vinyl Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vinyl Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vinyl Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vinyl Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vinyl Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vinyl Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vinyl Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vinyl Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Vinyl Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Vinyl Acetate
4.1.3 Vinyl Alcohol
4.1.4 Vinyl Chloride
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Vinyl Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Viny
