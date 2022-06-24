New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

NEV taxis are new energy vehicles used as taxis.Compared to other regular gasoline or diesel taxis on city streets, NEV taxis reduce air pollution and require low maintenance and operation costs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi in global, including the following market information:

Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

The global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi market was valued at 362.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1286 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi include Daimler AG, AB Volvo, BYD Auto Co., Volkswagen Group, Mahindra and Mahindra, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW AG, Ford Motor Company and Honda Motor Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

by Vehicle Level

Entry

Mid-level

Premium

by Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

by Range Type

Intercity

Intra-city

Company Owned

Individually Owned

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Daimler AG

AB Volvo

BYD Auto Co.

Volkswagen Group

Mahindra and Mahindra

Toyota Motor Corporation

BMW AG

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motor Co.

TATA Motors

Nissan Motor Corporation

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Company

London Electric Vehicle Company

Tesla

JAC Motors

Changan Automobile

Beijing Automotive Industry Holding (BAIC)

Dongfeng Motor Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Overall Market Size

2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Sales by Companies

3.5 Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Companies

