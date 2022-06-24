Mobile Commerce Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Commerce in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Commerce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Commerce market was valued at 567490 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1476950 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Payment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Commerce include Ericsson Inc, Thales Group (Gemalto NV), Target Corporate, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, IBM, Google and Mopay Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Commerce companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Commerce Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Payment
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Premium SMS
Wireless application protocol (WAP)
Direct Carrier Billing
by Transaction Type
M Retailing
M Ticketing/Booking
M Billing
Other
Global Mobile Commerce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
Reservation/Ticket Booking
Bill Payments
Mobile Wallets
Others
Global Mobile Commerce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Commerce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Commerce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Commerce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ericsson Inc
Thales Group (Gemalto NV)
Target Corporate
PayPal
Visa
MasterCard
IBM
Mopay Inc
Oxygen8
SAP
Amazon
Global Sources
Alibaba Group
Focus Technology
Apple Inc
Gemalto
Staples
Microsoft Corp
ASOS
eBay
Wal-Mart Stores
Zynga
Barnes & Noble
BlackBerry Ltd
Costco Wholesale Corp
Netflix
Office Depot
HC International
Rakuten
Sears Holdings Corp
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Commerce Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Commerce Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Commerce Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Commerce Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Commerce Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Commerce Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Commerce Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Commerce Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Commerce Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Commerce Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Commerce Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Commerce Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Commerce Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Mobile Commerce Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
