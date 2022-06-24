Mobile Commerce Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Commerce in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Commerce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Commerce market was valued at 567490 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1476950 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Payment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Commerce include Ericsson Inc, Thales Group (Gemalto NV), Target Corporate, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, IBM, Google and Mopay Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Commerce companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Commerce Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Payment

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Premium SMS

Wireless application protocol (WAP)

Direct Carrier Billing

by Transaction Type

M Retailing

M Ticketing/Booking

M Billing

Other

Global Mobile Commerce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Reservation/Ticket Booking

Bill Payments

Mobile Wallets

Others

Global Mobile Commerce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile Commerce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Commerce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Commerce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ericsson Inc

Thales Group (Gemalto NV)

Target Corporate

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

IBM

Google

Mopay Inc

Oxygen8

SAP

Amazon

Global Sources

Alibaba Group

Focus Technology

Apple Inc

Gemalto

Staples

Microsoft Corp

ASOS

eBay

Wal-Mart Stores

Zynga

Barnes & Noble

BlackBerry Ltd

Costco Wholesale Corp

Netflix

Office Depot

HC International

Rakuten

Sears Holdings Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Commerce Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Commerce Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Commerce Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Commerce Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Commerce Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Commerce Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Commerce Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Commerce Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Commerce Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mobile Commerce Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Commerce Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Commerce Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Commerce Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Mobile Commerce Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

