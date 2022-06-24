Household Cleaners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Cleaners in global, including the following market information:

Global Household Cleaners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Household Cleaners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Household Cleaners companies in 2021 (%)

The global Household Cleaners market was valued at 26990 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Surface Cleaners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Household Cleaners include Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Bombril, Colgate Palmolive, McBride, Church & Dwight, Henkel, Kao Corporation and SC Johnson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Household Cleaners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Household Cleaners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Household Cleaners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Surface Cleaners

Specialty Cleaners

Bleaches

Global Household Cleaners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Household Cleaners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bathroom

Kitchen

Floor

Fabric

Glass

Furniture

Others

Global Household Cleaners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Household Cleaners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Household Cleaners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Household Cleaners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Household Cleaners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Household Cleaners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Bombril

Colgate Palmolive

McBride

Church & Dwight

Henkel

Kao Corporation

SC Johnson

Clorox Company

Seventh Generation

GCPL

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Goodmaid Chemicals Corporation

Lemi Shine

