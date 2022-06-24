Fire Safety Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Safety Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fire Safety Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fire Safety Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fire Safety Systems include Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch, Siemens, Halma, United Technologies, Gentex, Hochiki and Vtmak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fire Safety Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fire Safety Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fire Safety Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by System
Active Fire Protection System (AFP)
Passive Fire Protection System (PFP)
by Product
Fire Detection
Fire Suppression
Fire Sprinkler
Fire Analysis
Fire Response
Global Fire Safety Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fire Safety Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banking
Commercial
Energy & Power
Residence
Government
Hospitals
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Global Fire Safety Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fire Safety Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fire Safety Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fire Safety Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Robert Bosch
Siemens
Halma
United Technologies
Gentex
Hochiki
Vtmak
FSE Fire Safety Systems
Minimax Viking
VFP Fire Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fire Safety Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fire Safety Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fire Safety Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fire Safety Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fire Safety Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fire Safety Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fire Safety Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fire Safety Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Safety Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fire Safety Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Safety Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Safety Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Safety Systems Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Fire Safety
