Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation in Global, including the following market information:
Global Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global key manufacturers of Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation include ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, General Electric, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls and Mitsubishi Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)
Distributed Control System (DCS)
Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
Human-Machine Interface
Global Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive & Transportation
Machine Manufacturing
Electrical and Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Global Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Emerson Electric
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
General Electric
Honeywell International
Johnson Controls
Mitsubishi Electric
Yokogawa Electric
Rockwell
Omron
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Discrete Industrial Control and Factory Automation Product Type
