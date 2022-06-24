Water-soluble Fertilizer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-soluble Fertilizer in global, including the following market information:
Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Water-soluble Fertilizer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water-soluble Fertilizer market was valued at 15960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20440 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Form Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water-soluble Fertilizer include Nutrien, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Haifa, K+S AKTiengesellschaft, Yara International Asa, Compo GmbH & Co.Kg, Coromandel International Ltd., The Mosaic Company and Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co.Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water-soluble Fertilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Form
Solid Water Soluble Fertilizer
Liquid Water-soluble Fertilizer
by Product Type
Nitrogenous Fertilizer
Phosphatic Fertilizer
Potassic Fertilizer
Micronutrients Fertilizer
Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fertigation
Foliar
Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water-soluble Fertilizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water-soluble Fertilizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water-soluble Fertilizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Water-soluble Fertilizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nutrien
ICL Specialty Fertilizers
Haifa
K+S AKTiengesellschaft
Yara International Asa
Compo GmbH & Co.Kg
Coromandel International Ltd.
The Mosaic Company
Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co.Ltd.
Master Plant-Prod
SQM
National Liquid Fertilizer
Plant Marvel
Miller Chemical & Fertilizer
Doggett
Ferti Technologies
Timac Agro USA
Garsoni International
Sun Gro Horticulture
PRO-SOL
Grow More
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water-soluble Fertilizer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water-soluble Fertilizer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water-soluble Fertilizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-soluble Fertilizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-soluble Fertilizer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-soluble Fertilizer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water-soluble Fertilizer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-soluble Fertilizer Companies
