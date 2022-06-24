RF Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of RF Components in global, including the following market information:
Global RF Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global RF Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five RF Components companies in 2021 (%)
The global RF Components market was valued at 43940 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 59550 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Filters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of RF Components include Broadcom Limited, Skyworks Solutions Inc., Murata, Qorvo, TDK, NXP, Taiyo Yuden, Texas Instruments and Infineon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the RF Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global RF Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global RF Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Filters
Duplexer
Power Amplifiers
Antenna Switches
Modulators & Demodulators
RF Switches
Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
Others
Global RF Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global RF Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Military
Wireless Communication
Others
Global RF Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global RF Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies RF Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies RF Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies RF Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies RF Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Broadcom Limited
Skyworks Solutions Inc.
Murata
Qorvo
TDK
NXP
Taiyo Yuden
Texas Instruments
Infineon
STMicroelectronic
RDA
Teradyne(LitePoint)
Vanchip
Fujitsu Limited
Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd.
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
Qualcomm, Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)
Avago Technologies
RF Axis
Freescale Semiconductor
