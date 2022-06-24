Biological Organic Fertilizers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biological organic fertilizer is organic solid waste (including organic waste, straw, human, livestock, poultry excrement, cake meal, agricultural and sideline products and food processing solid waste) through microbial fermentation, deodorization and completely decomposed into organic fertilizer.: rich in a variety of functional microorganisms and rich trace elements, which can improve soil structure, improve soil hardening, indirectly kill ascaris eggs and root nematodes, play a nutritional, conditioning and health care role in crop growth, and allow the soil to absorb organic matter to play a greater role.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biological Organic Fertilizers in global, including the following market information:

Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-biological-organic-fertilizers-2022-2028-732

Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Biological Organic Fertilizers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biological Organic Fertilizers market was valued at 1699 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2760.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microorganism Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biological Organic Fertilizers include Novozymes A/S, Rizobacter Argentina S.A., Lallemand Inc., National Fertilizers Limited, Madras Fertilizers Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, T Stanes & Company Limited, Camson Bio Technologies Limited and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biological Organic Fertilizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microorganism

Organic Residues

Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals

Legumes

Fruits and Vegetables

Plantations

Tobacco

Others

Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biological Organic Fertilizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biological Organic Fertilizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biological Organic Fertilizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Biological Organic Fertilizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novozymes A/S

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Lallemand Inc.

National Fertilizers Limited

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

T Stanes & Company Limited

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Nutramax Laboratories Inc.

Antibiotice S.A.

Biomax

Symborg

Agri Life

Premier Tech

Biofosfatos do Brasil

Neochim

Bio Protan

Circle-One Internatiomal, Inc.

Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd.

Kribhco

CBF China Biofertilizer A.G

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-biological-organic-fertilizers-2022-2028-732

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biological Organic Fertilizers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biological Organic Fertilizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biological Organic Fertilizers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Organic Fertilizers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biological Organic Fertilizers Compani

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-biological-organic-fertilizers-2022-2028-732

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Biological Organic Fertilizers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

2022-2027 Global and Regional Biological Organic Fertilizers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

