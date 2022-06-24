Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electrical Temperature Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors include Analog Devices, Continental AG, Melexis NV, Delphi Automotive, Honeywell International, NXP Semiconductors, Sensata Technologies, STMicroelectronics and Sensirion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electrical Temperature Sensors

Resistive Temperature Sensors

Capacitive Humidity Sensors

Resistive Humidity Sensors

Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Powertrain

Body Electronics

Alternative Fuel Vehicle

Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Analog Devices

Continental AG

Melexis NV

Delphi Automotive

Honeywell International

NXP Semiconductors

Sensata Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Sensirion

Robert Bosch

Texas Insstruments Incorporated

Freescale Semiconductor AG

ABB Ltd

General Electric

Kongsberg Gruppen

Emerson Electric Company

Infineon Technologies AG

TDK Corporation

TE Connectivity

Amphenol Advanced Sensors Germany GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

QTI Sensing Solutions

Murata Corporation

Omron

Humirel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Temperature and Humidity Sensors Product Ty

