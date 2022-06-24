Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) in global, including the following market information:

Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) market was valued at 4352.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7249.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Frequency Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) include Alien Technology, Invengo, Motorola Solutions (now Zebra Technologies), CAEN RFID, Sato Holdings, Intermec, STiD, GAO RFID and Impinj. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Frequency

Moderate Frequency

High Frequency

Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Access Management

Tracking of Goods

Toll Collection and Contactless Payment

Others

Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alien Technology

Invengo

Motorola Solutions (now Zebra Technologies)

CAEN RFID

Sato Holdings

Intermec

STiD

GAO RFID

Impinj

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Players in Globa

