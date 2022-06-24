Rotary Labelers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotary Labelers in global, including the following market information:

Global Rotary Labelers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rotary Labelers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rotary Labelers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rotary Labelers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pressure Sensitive Labelers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rotary Labelers include Accutek Packaging Equipment, Danaher Corporation, Aesus, Ketan, Weiler Labeling Systems, Blister Packaging, Tronics, Labelette Labeling Machines and P.E. LABELLERS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rotary Labelers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rotary Labelers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotary Labelers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pressure Sensitive Labelers

Cold Glue Labelers

Hot Melt Glue Labelers

Global Rotary Labelers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotary Labelers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others

Global Rotary Labelers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotary Labelers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rotary Labelers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rotary Labelers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rotary Labelers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rotary Labelers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Accutek Packaging Equipment

Danaher Corporation

Aesus

Ketan

Weiler Labeling Systems

Blister Packaging

Tronics

Labelette Labeling Machines

P.E. LABELLERS

Krones Group

Quadrel

Shanghai SKILT Machinery Equipment

