Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-obesity medication or weight loss medications are pharmacological agents that reduce or control weight. These medications alter one of the fundamental processes of the human body, weight regulation, by altering either appetite, or absorption of calories.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) market was valued at 1876.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5385.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Drug Varieties Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) include Zafgan, Vivus, Shionogi, Sanofi, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Orexigen Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk and Norgine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Drug Varieties
Prescription Drugs
OTC Drugs
by Acting
Peripherally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs
Centrally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs
Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Childhood (0-6)
Juvenile (7-17)
Youth (18-40)
Middle Aged (41-60)
Elderly (Above 60)
Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zafgan
Vivus
Shionogi
Sanofi
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer
Orexigen Therapeutics
Novo Nordisk
Norgine
Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Merck
GlaxoSmithKline
F.Hoffmann-La Roche
Eisai
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bayer AG
AstraZeneca
Arena Pharmaceuticals
Amylin
Alizyme
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medicatio
