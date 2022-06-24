Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anti-obesity medication or weight loss medications are pharmacological agents that reduce or control weight. These medications alter one of the fundamental processes of the human body, weight regulation, by altering either appetite, or absorption of calories.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-antiobesity-drugs-2022-2028-856

Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) market was valued at 1876.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5385.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Drug Varieties Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) include Zafgan, Vivus, Shionogi, Sanofi, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Orexigen Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk and Norgine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Drug Varieties

Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

by Acting

Peripherally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs

Centrally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs

Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Childhood (0-6)

Juvenile (7-17)

Youth (18-40)

Middle Aged (41-60)

Elderly (Above 60)

Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zafgan

Vivus

Shionogi

Sanofi

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Orexigen Therapeutics

Novo Nordisk

Norgine

Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck

GlaxoSmithKline

F.Hoffmann-La Roche

Eisai

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Amylin

Alizyme

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-antiobesity-drugs-2022-2028-856

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medicatio

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-antiobesity-drugs-2022-2028-856

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: United States Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and China Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Anti-Obesity Drugs (Anti-obesity Medication) Sales Market Report 2021

Global and Regional Anti-diabetic Medication Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

