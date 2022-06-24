Social Video Advertising Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Social Video Advertising market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Social Video Advertising market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Social Video Advertising market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Social Ad Platform

Social Ad Services

Social Advertising Consulting

Implementation & Integration

Support and Maintenance

Segment by Application

Retail & CPG

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Real Estate

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Advertise.com

Conversant LLC

Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc.

PubMatic, Inc.

SpotX, Inc.

Tremor International Ltd.

Vdopia, Inc. DBA Chocolate

Verizon Media

Viant Technology LLC

ZypMedia

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Social Video Advertising consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Social Video Advertising market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Social Video Advertising manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Social Video Advertising with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Social Video Advertising submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Social Video Advertising companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Social Video Advertising Revenue in Social Video Advertising Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Social Video Advertising Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Social Video Advertising Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Social Video Advertising Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Social Video Advertising Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Social Video Advertising in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Social Video Advertising Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Social Video Advertising Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Social Video Advertising Industry Trends

1.4.2 Social Video Advertising Market Drivers

1.4.3 Social Video Advertising Market Challenges

1.4.4 Social Video Advertising Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Social Video Advertising by Type

2.1 Social Video Advertising Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Social Ad Platform

2.1.2 Social Ad Services

2.1.3 Social Advertising Consulting

2.1.4 Implementation & Integration

2.1.5 Support and Maintenance

2.2 Global Social Video Advertising Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Social Video Advertising Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Social Video Advertising Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Social Video Advertising Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Social Video Advertising by Application

3.1 Social Video Advertising Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Retail & CPG

3.1.2 Healthcare

3.1.3 Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

3.1.4 Real Estate

3.1.5 Travel & Hospitality

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Social Video Advertising Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Social Video Advertising Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Social Video Advertising Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Social Video Advertising Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Social Video Advertising Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Social Video Advertising Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Social Video Advertising Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Social Video Advertising Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Social Video Advertising Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Social Video Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Social Video Advertising in 2021

4.2.3 Global Social Video Advertising Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Social Video Advertising Headquarters, Revenue in Social Video Advertising Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Social Video Advertising Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Social Video Advertising Companies Revenue in Social Video Advertising Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Social Video Advertising Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Social Video Advertising Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Social Video Advertising Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Social Video Advertising Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Social Video Advertising Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Social Video Advertising Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Social Video Advertising Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Social Video Advertising Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Social Video Advertising Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Social Video Advertising Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Social Video Advertising Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Social Video Advertising Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Social Video Advertising Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Social Video Advertising Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Social Video Advertising Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Social Video Advertising Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Social Video Advertising Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Social Video Advertising Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Social Video Advertising Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Advertise.com

7.1.1 Advertise.com Company Details

7.1.2 Advertise.com Business Overview

7.1.3 Advertise.com Social Video Advertising Introduction

7.1.4 Advertise.com Revenue in Social Video Advertising Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Advertise.com Recent Development

7.2 Conversant LLC

7.2.1 Conversant LLC Company Details

7.2.2 Conversant LLC Business Overview

7.2.3 Conversant LLC Social Video Advertising Introduction

7.2.4 Conversant LLC Revenue in Social Video Advertising Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Conversant LLC Recent Development

7.3 Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc.

7.3.1 Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc. Company Details

7.3.2 Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc. Business Overview

7.3.3 Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc. Social Video Advertising Introduction

7.3.4 Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc. Revenue in Social Video Advertising Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc. Recent Development

7.4 PubMatic, Inc.

7.4.1 PubMatic, Inc. Company Details

7.4.2 PubMatic, Inc. Business Overview

7.4.3 PubMatic, Inc. Social Video Advertising Introduction

7.4.4 PubMatic, Inc. Revenue in Social Video Advertising Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 PubMatic, Inc. Recent Development

7.5 SpotX, Inc.

7.5.1 SpotX, Inc. Company Details

7.5.2 SpotX, Inc. Business Overview

7.5.3 SpotX, Inc. Social Video Advertising Introduction

7.5.4 SpotX, Inc. Revenue in Social Video Advertising Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 SpotX, Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Tremor International Ltd.

7.6.1 Tremor International Ltd. Company Details

7.6.2 Tremor International Ltd. Business Overview

7.6.3 Tremor International Ltd. Social Video Advertising Introduction

7.6.4 Tremor International Ltd. Revenue in Social Video Advertising Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Tremor International Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Vdopia, Inc. DBA Chocolate

7.7.1 Vdopia, Inc. DBA Chocolate Company Details

7.7.2 Vdopia, Inc. DBA Chocolate Business Overview

7.7.3 Vdopia, Inc. DBA Chocolate Social Video Advertising Introduction

7.7.4 Vdopia, Inc. DBA Chocolate Revenue in Social Video Advertising Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Vdopia, Inc. DBA Chocolate Recent Development

7.8 Verizon Media

7.8.1 Verizon Media Company Details

7.8.2 Verizon Media Business Overview

7.8.3 Verizon Media Social Video Advertising Introduction

7.8.4 Verizon Media Revenue in Social Video Advertising Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Verizon Media Recent Development

7.9 Viant Technology LLC

7.9.1 Viant Technology LLC Company Details

7.9.2 Viant Technology LLC Business Overview

7.9.3 Viant Technology LLC Social Video Advertising Introduction

7.9.4 Viant Technology LLC Revenue in Social Video Advertising Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Viant Technology LLC Recent Development

7.10 ZypMedia

7.10.1 ZypMedia Company Details

7.10.2 ZypMedia Business Overview

7.10.3 ZypMedia Social Video Advertising Introduction

7.10.4 ZypMedia Revenue in Social Video Advertising Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 ZypMedia Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

