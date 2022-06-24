Low Code Development Platform Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Code Development Platform in Global, including the following market information:

Global Low Code Development Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low Code Development Platform market was valued at 6031 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mobile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low Code Development Platform include Google Inc., AgilePoint, Bizagi Appian Corporation, Caspio, Inc., Mendix, Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MatsSoft Inc. and OutSystems. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low Code Development Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low Code Development Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mobile

Database App Platform

Process App Platform

General Purpose Platform

Request Handling Platform

Other

Global Low Code Development Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Construction

Others

Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low Code Development Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low Code Development Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google Inc.

AgilePoint

Bizagi Appian Corporation

Caspio, Inc.

Mendix

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

MatsSoft Inc.

OutSystems

