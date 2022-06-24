Low Code Development Platform Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Code Development Platform in Global, including the following market information:
Global Low Code Development Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low Code Development Platform market was valued at 6031 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mobile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low Code Development Platform include Google Inc., AgilePoint, Bizagi Appian Corporation, Caspio, Inc., Mendix, Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MatsSoft Inc. and OutSystems. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low Code Development Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low Code Development Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mobile
Database App Platform
Process App Platform
General Purpose Platform
Request Handling Platform
Other
Global Low Code Development Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Transportation and Logistics
Media and Entertainment
Telecom and IT
Construction
Others
Global Low Code Development Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low Code Development Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low Code Development Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Google Inc.
AgilePoint
Bizagi Appian Corporation
Caspio, Inc.
Mendix
Salesforce.com, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
MatsSoft Inc.
OutSystems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low Code Development Platform Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low Code Development Platform Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low Code Development Platform Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low Code Development Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low Code Development Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low Code Development Platform Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low Code Development Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low Code Development Platform Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Code Development Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Low Code Development Platform Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Code Development Platform Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Code Development Platform Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
