Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes in Global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes market was valued at 32870 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58240 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes include GSK, Eli Lilly, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Intarcia Therapeutics, Servier, Pfizer, Merck, Dong-A Pharmaceutical and Luye Pharma Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors

Amylin Agonists

Biguanides

Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP4) Inhibitors

Glinides / Meglitinides

GLP-1 Analogs / GLP-1 Agonists

Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors

Sulfonylureas

Thiazolidinediones

Others

Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Monitoring

Diagnosis

Treatment

Others

Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GSK

Eli Lilly

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Intarcia Therapeutics

Servier

Pfizer

Merck

Dong-A Pharmaceutical

Luye Pharma Group

Eurofarma

Geropharm

Alkem Labs

SatRx

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical

Novo Nordisk

Emisphere

Uni-Bio Science Group

Takeda

3SBio

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

