Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes in Global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes market was valued at 32870 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58240 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes include GSK, Eli Lilly, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Intarcia Therapeutics, Servier, Pfizer, Merck, Dong-A Pharmaceutical and Luye Pharma Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors
Amylin Agonists
Biguanides
Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP4) Inhibitors
Glinides / Meglitinides
GLP-1 Analogs / GLP-1 Agonists
Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors
Sulfonylureas
Thiazolidinediones
Others
Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Monitoring
Diagnosis
Treatment
Others
Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GSK
Eli Lilly
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
Intarcia Therapeutics
Servier
Pfizer
Merck
Dong-A Pharmaceutical
Luye Pharma Group
Eurofarma
Geropharm
Alkem Labs
SatRx
Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk
Emisphere
Uni-Bio Science Group
Takeda
3SBio
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabetes Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Insulin Therapies for Diabete
