Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Intrinsically safe (IS) is a low-energy signaling program that prevents explosions and ensures that less energy IS transferred to the danger zone than IS needed to trigger an explosion.Intrinsically safe technology allows for on-site maintenance in hazardous areas without the need for a gas removal certificate.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intrinsically Safe Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Intrinsically Safe Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Intrinsically Safe Equipment market was valued at 4692.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6344.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Isolators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intrinsically Safe Equipment include Pepperl + Fuchs, OMEGA Engineering (Spectris PLC), Fluke, Eaton, R.STAHL, CorDEX Instruments, RAE Systems (Honeywell), Halma Company and G.M.International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Intrinsically Safe Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Isolators
Sensors
Detectors
Transmitters
Switches
LED Indicating Lights
Others
Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Chemical & Petrochemical
Automotive
Energy
Healthcare
Mining & Metals
Pulp & Paper
Manufacturing & Processing
Infrastructure
Others
Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Intrinsically Safe Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Intrinsically Safe Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Intrinsically Safe Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Intrinsically Safe Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pepperl + Fuchs
OMEGA Engineering (Spectris PLC)
Fluke
Eaton
R.STAHL
CorDEX Instruments
RAE Systems (Honeywell)
Halma Company
G.M.International
Banner Engineering
Bayco
Kyland Technology
Georgin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Intrinsically Safe Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Intrinsically Safe Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intrinsically Safe Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Intrinsically Safe Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intrinsically Safe Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intrinsically Safe Equipment Companies
