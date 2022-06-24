Air Purification System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Purification System in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Purification System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Purification System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Air Purification System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Purification System market was valued at 22990 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34990 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ionic Purifier Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Purification System include Sharp Corporation, Pristine Sun, Solimpeks Corporation, Vikram Solar, Jarden Corporation, Trina Solar, Panasonic Corporation, 3M and LG Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air Purification System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Purification System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Purification System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ionic Purifier

HEPA Purifier

UV Light Purifier

Electrostatic Precipitator

Activated Carbon Purifier

Global Air Purification System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Purification System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Global Air Purification System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Purification System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Purification System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Purification System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Purification System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Purification System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sharp Corporation

Pristine Sun

Solimpeks Corporation

Vikram Solar

Jarden Corporation

Trina Solar

Panasonic Corporation

3M

LG Electronics

Canadian Solar

RelyOn Solar

Kyocera Corporation

JA Solar

Yingli Solar

Sunshot Solar

Philips Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Purification System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air Purification System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air Purification System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air Purification System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air Purification System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Air Purification System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Purification System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air Purification System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air Purification System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Air Purification System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Air Purification System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Purification System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Purification System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Purification System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Purification System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Purification System Companies

4 Sights by Product

