Air Purification System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Purification System in global, including the following market information:
Global Air Purification System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Air Purification System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Air Purification System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air Purification System market was valued at 22990 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 34990 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ionic Purifier Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air Purification System include Sharp Corporation, Pristine Sun, Solimpeks Corporation, Vikram Solar, Jarden Corporation, Trina Solar, Panasonic Corporation, 3M and LG Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Air Purification System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Purification System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Purification System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ionic Purifier
HEPA Purifier
UV Light Purifier
Electrostatic Precipitator
Activated Carbon Purifier
Global Air Purification System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Purification System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Global Air Purification System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Purification System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Purification System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Purification System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Air Purification System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Air Purification System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sharp Corporation
Pristine Sun
Solimpeks Corporation
Vikram Solar
Jarden Corporation
Trina Solar
Panasonic Corporation
3M
LG Electronics
Canadian Solar
RelyOn Solar
Kyocera Corporation
JA Solar
Yingli Solar
Sunshot Solar
Philips Electronics
