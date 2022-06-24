Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor market was valued at 770.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2276.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Display Resolution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor include Adafruit (Us), Infineon Technologies Ag (Germany), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Renesas Electronics (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (Us), STMicroelectronics Nv (Switzerland), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Us) and Pmd Technologies Ag (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Display Resolution

Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA)

Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA)

Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA)

Video Graphics Array (VGA)

By Product Type

RF-modulated Light Sources with phase detectors

Range-gated Imagers

Direct ToF Imagers

Global Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

AR & VR

LiDAR

Machine Vision

3D Imaging & Scanning

Robotics & Drone

Others

Global Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Time-of-flight (TOF) Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adafruit (Us)

Infineon Technologies Ag (Germany)

Keyence Corporation (Japan)

Renesas Electronics (Japan)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Us)

STMicroelectronics Nv (Switzerland)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Us)

Pmd Technologies Ag (Germany)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Melexis Nv (Belgium)

Ams Ag (Austria)

Boardcom Inc. (Us)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Espros Photonics (Switzerland)

Sparkfun Electronics (Us)

Terabee (France)

Chirp Microsystems (Us)

Lucid Vision Labs (Canada)

Artilux (Taiwan)

Mikroelektronika (Serbia)

Sentric Controls Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Quanergy Systems (Canada)

Becom Systems (Austria)

