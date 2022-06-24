Turboprop Engines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Turboprop Engines in global, including the following market information:
Global Turboprop Engines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Turboprop Engines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Turboprop Engines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Turboprop Engines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Axial-Flow Type Turboprop Engines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Turboprop Engines include GE AVIATION, MOTOR SICH, PBS VELKA BITES, PRATT & WHITNEY and ROLLS-ROYCE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Turboprop Engines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Turboprop Engines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Turboprop Engines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Axial-Flow Type Turboprop Engines
Centrifugal Type Turboprop Engines
Global Turboprop Engines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Turboprop Engines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military Aircrafts
Civil Aircrafts
Global Turboprop Engines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Turboprop Engines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Turboprop Engines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Turboprop Engines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Turboprop Engines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Turboprop Engines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE AVIATION
MOTOR SICH
PBS VELKA BITES
PRATT & WHITNEY
ROLLS-ROYCE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Turboprop Engines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Turboprop Engines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Turboprop Engines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Turboprop Engines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Turboprop Engines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Turboprop Engines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Turboprop Engines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Turboprop Engines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Turboprop Engines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Turboprop Engines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Turboprop Engines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Turboprop Engines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Turboprop Engines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Turboprop Engines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Turboprop Engines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Turboprop Engines Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Turboprop Engines Market Size Markets, 2021
