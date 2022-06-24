Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Travelling Wave Type accounting for % of the Silent Wave Motor (SWM) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Camera was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Silent Wave Motor (SWM) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Travelling Wave Type

Standing Wave Type

Vibrating Reed Type

Segment by Application

Camera

Roll Screen

Robot and Manipulator

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

SHINSEI Corporation

Faulhaber

Physik Instrumente (PI)

Nidec Corporation

Canon

Nikon

Fukoku

Toshiba Electronic

SIGMA

Tamron

Pentax

Olympus

Seiko Instruments

Micromechatronics

Technohands

Panasonic

Dynamic Structures & Materials

Samyang

Sony

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Travelling Wave Type

2.1.2 Standing Wave Type

2.1.3 Vibrating Reed Type

2.2 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Camera

3.1.2 Roll Screen

3.1.3 Robot and Manipulator

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Silent Wave Motor (SWM) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SHINSEI Corporation

7.1.1 SHINSEI Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 SHINSEI Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SHINSEI Corporation Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SHINSEI Corporation Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Products Offered

7.1.5 SHINSEI Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Faulhaber

7.2.1 Faulhaber Corporation Information

7.2.2 Faulhaber Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Faulhaber Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Faulhaber Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Products Offered

7.2.5 Faulhaber Recent Development

7.3 Physik Instrumente (PI)

7.3.1 Physik Instrumente (PI) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Physik Instrumente (PI) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Physik Instrumente (PI) Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Physik Instrumente (PI) Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Products Offered

7.3.5 Physik Instrumente (PI) Recent Development

7.4 Nidec Corporation

7.4.1 Nidec Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nidec Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nidec Corporation Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nidec Corporation Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Products Offered

7.4.5 Nidec Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Canon

7.5.1 Canon Corporation Information

7.5.2 Canon Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Canon Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Canon Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Products Offered

7.5.5 Canon Recent Development

7.6 Nikon

7.6.1 Nikon Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nikon Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nikon Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nikon Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Products Offered

7.6.5 Nikon Recent Development

7.7 Fukoku

7.7.1 Fukoku Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fukoku Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Fukoku Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Fukoku Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Products Offered

7.7.5 Fukoku Recent Development

7.8 Toshiba Electronic

7.8.1 Toshiba Electronic Corporation Information

7.8.2 Toshiba Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Toshiba Electronic Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Toshiba Electronic Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Products Offered

7.8.5 Toshiba Electronic Recent Development

7.9 SIGMA

7.9.1 SIGMA Corporation Information

7.9.2 SIGMA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SIGMA Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SIGMA Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Products Offered

7.9.5 SIGMA Recent Development

7.10 Tamron

7.10.1 Tamron Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tamron Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Tamron Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Tamron Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Products Offered

7.10.5 Tamron Recent Development

7.11 Pentax

7.11.1 Pentax Corporation Information

7.11.2 Pentax Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Pentax Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Pentax Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Products Offered

7.11.5 Pentax Recent Development

7.12 Olympus

7.12.1 Olympus Corporation Information

7.12.2 Olympus Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Olympus Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Olympus Products Offered

7.12.5 Olympus Recent Development

7.13 Seiko Instruments

7.13.1 Seiko Instruments Corporation Information

7.13.2 Seiko Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Seiko Instruments Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Seiko Instruments Products Offered

7.13.5 Seiko Instruments Recent Development

7.14 Micromechatronics

7.14.1 Micromechatronics Corporation Information

7.14.2 Micromechatronics Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Micromechatronics Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Micromechatronics Products Offered

7.14.5 Micromechatronics Recent Development

7.15 Technohands

7.15.1 Technohands Corporation Information

7.15.2 Technohands Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Technohands Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Technohands Products Offered

7.15.5 Technohands Recent Development

7.16 Panasonic

7.16.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.16.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Panasonic Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Panasonic Products Offered

7.16.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.17 Dynamic Structures & Materials

7.17.1 Dynamic Structures & Materials Corporation Information

7.17.2 Dynamic Structures & Materials Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Dynamic Structures & Materials Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Dynamic Structures & Materials Products Offered

7.17.5 Dynamic Structures & Materials Recent Development

7.18 Samyang

7.18.1 Samyang Corporation Information

7.18.2 Samyang Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Samyang Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Samyang Products Offered

7.18.5 Samyang Recent Development

7.19 Sony

7.19.1 Sony Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Sony Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Sony Products Offered

7.19.5 Sony Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Distributors

8.3 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Distributors

8.5 Silent Wave Motor (SWM) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

