Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Travelling Wave Type accounting for % of the Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Camera was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Travelling Wave Type

Standing Wave Type

Vibrating Reed Type

Segment by Application

Camera

Roll Screen

Robot and Manipulator

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

SHINSEI Corporation

Faulhaber

Physik Instrumente (PI)

Nidec Corporation

Canon

Nikon

Fukoku

Toshiba Electronic

SIGMA

Tamron

Olympus

Seiko Instruments

Micromechatronics

Technohands

Panasonic

Dynamic Structures & Materials

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Industry Trends

1.5.2 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Drivers

1.5.3 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Challenges

1.5.4 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Travelling Wave Type

2.1.2 Standing Wave Type

2.1.3 Vibrating Reed Type

2.2 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Camera

3.1.2 Roll Screen

3.1.3 Robot and Manipulator

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SHINSEI Corporation

7.1.1 SHINSEI Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 SHINSEI Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SHINSEI Corporation Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SHINSEI Corporation Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Products Offered

7.1.5 SHINSEI Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Faulhaber

7.2.1 Faulhaber Corporation Information

7.2.2 Faulhaber Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Faulhaber Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Faulhaber Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Products Offered

7.2.5 Faulhaber Recent Development

7.3 Physik Instrumente (PI)

7.3.1 Physik Instrumente (PI) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Physik Instrumente (PI) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Physik Instrumente (PI) Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Physik Instrumente (PI) Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Products Offered

7.3.5 Physik Instrumente (PI) Recent Development

7.4 Nidec Corporation

7.4.1 Nidec Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nidec Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nidec Corporation Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nidec Corporation Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Products Offered

7.4.5 Nidec Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Canon

7.5.1 Canon Corporation Information

7.5.2 Canon Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Canon Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Canon Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Products Offered

7.5.5 Canon Recent Development

7.6 Nikon

7.6.1 Nikon Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nikon Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nikon Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nikon Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Products Offered

7.6.5 Nikon Recent Development

7.7 Fukoku

7.7.1 Fukoku Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fukoku Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Fukoku Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Fukoku Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Products Offered

7.7.5 Fukoku Recent Development

7.8 Toshiba Electronic

7.8.1 Toshiba Electronic Corporation Information

7.8.2 Toshiba Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Toshiba Electronic Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Toshiba Electronic Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Products Offered

7.8.5 Toshiba Electronic Recent Development

7.9 SIGMA

7.9.1 SIGMA Corporation Information

7.9.2 SIGMA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SIGMA Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SIGMA Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Products Offered

7.9.5 SIGMA Recent Development

7.10 Tamron

7.10.1 Tamron Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tamron Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Tamron Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Tamron Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Products Offered

7.10.5 Tamron Recent Development

7.11 Olympus

7.11.1 Olympus Corporation Information

7.11.2 Olympus Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Olympus Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Olympus Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Products Offered

7.11.5 Olympus Recent Development

7.12 Seiko Instruments

7.12.1 Seiko Instruments Corporation Information

7.12.2 Seiko Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Seiko Instruments Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Seiko Instruments Products Offered

7.12.5 Seiko Instruments Recent Development

7.13 Micromechatronics

7.13.1 Micromechatronics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Micromechatronics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Micromechatronics Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Micromechatronics Products Offered

7.13.5 Micromechatronics Recent Development

7.14 Technohands

7.14.1 Technohands Corporation Information

7.14.2 Technohands Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Technohands Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Technohands Products Offered

7.14.5 Technohands Recent Development

7.15 Panasonic

7.15.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.15.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Panasonic Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Panasonic Products Offered

7.15.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.16 Dynamic Structures & Materials

7.16.1 Dynamic Structures & Materials Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dynamic Structures & Materials Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Dynamic Structures & Materials Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Dynamic Structures & Materials Products Offered

7.16.5 Dynamic Structures & Materials Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Distributors

8.3 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Production Mode & Process

8.4 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Sales Channels

8.4.2 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Distributors

8.5 Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Motor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

