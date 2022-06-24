Panel Meter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Panel Meter in global, including the following market information:
Global Panel Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Panel Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Panel Meter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Panel Meter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Analog Panel Meters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Panel Meter include Simpson, Red Lion Controls, Siemens, Phoenix Contact, Lascar Electronics, Square D, RS Pro, Altech Corp and Panasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Panel Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Panel Meter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Panel Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Analog Panel Meters
Digital Panel Meters
Global Panel Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Panel Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Display Current
Display Voltage
Displays Temperature
Other
Global Panel Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Panel Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Panel Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Panel Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Panel Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Panel Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Simpson
Red Lion Controls
Siemens
Phoenix Contact
Lascar Electronics
Square D
RS Pro
Altech Corp
Panasonic
KEMET
Analog Devices
Yokogawa Corporation
Veeder-Root
Omega Engineering
Jewell Instruments
Yokogawa
Red Lion
Greegoo
Multicomp
Crouzet
Honeywell
Velleman
Yueqing Leyi Electric
Crompton Instruments
Hoyt Electrical Instrument
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Panel Meter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Panel Meter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Panel Meter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Panel Meter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Panel Meter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Panel Meter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Panel Meter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Panel Meter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Panel Meter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Panel Meter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Panel Meter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Panel Meter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Panel Meter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Panel Meter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Panel Meter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Panel Meter Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Panel Meter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Analog Panel Meters
4.1.3 Digital Panel Meters
4.2 By Type – Global
