GaN Epitaxial Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States GaN Epitaxial market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GaN Epitaxial market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the GaN Epitaxial market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

CVD

MBE

Segment by Application

Laser Diodes

LED

Power Electronics Devices

RF Devices

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

EpiGaN (Soitec)

ALLOS Semiconductors

IQE

NTTAT

Episil-Precision

Enkris Semiconductor

Genettice

GLC Semiconductor

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global GaN Epitaxial consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of GaN Epitaxial market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global GaN Epitaxial manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the GaN Epitaxial with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of GaN Epitaxial submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> GaN Epitaxial companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GaN Epitaxial Product Introduction

1.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States GaN Epitaxial Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States GaN Epitaxial Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States GaN Epitaxial Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 GaN Epitaxial Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States GaN Epitaxial in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of GaN Epitaxial Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 GaN Epitaxial Market Dynamics

1.5.1 GaN Epitaxial Industry Trends

1.5.2 GaN Epitaxial Market Drivers

1.5.3 GaN Epitaxial Market Challenges

1.5.4 GaN Epitaxial Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 GaN Epitaxial Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 CVD

2.1.2 MBE

2.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States GaN Epitaxial Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States GaN Epitaxial Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States GaN Epitaxial Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States GaN Epitaxial Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 GaN Epitaxial Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Laser Diodes

3.1.2 LED

3.1.3 Power Electronics Devices

3.1.4 RF Devices

3.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States GaN Epitaxial Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States GaN Epitaxial Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States GaN Epitaxial Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States GaN Epitaxial Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global GaN Epitaxial Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global GaN Epitaxial Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global GaN Epitaxial Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 GaN Epitaxial Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of GaN Epitaxial in 2021

4.2.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers GaN Epitaxial Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into GaN Epitaxial Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States GaN Epitaxial Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top GaN Epitaxial Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States GaN Epitaxial Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States GaN Epitaxial Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global GaN Epitaxial Market Size by Region

5.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global GaN Epitaxial Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global GaN Epitaxial Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global GaN Epitaxial Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America GaN Epitaxial Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America GaN Epitaxial Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Epitaxial Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Epitaxial Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe GaN Epitaxial Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe GaN Epitaxial Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America GaN Epitaxial Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America GaN Epitaxial Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Epitaxial Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Epitaxial Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 EpiGaN (Soitec)

7.1.1 EpiGaN (Soitec) Corporation Information

7.1.2 EpiGaN (Soitec) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 EpiGaN (Soitec) GaN Epitaxial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 EpiGaN (Soitec) GaN Epitaxial Products Offered

7.1.5 EpiGaN (Soitec) Recent Development

7.2 ALLOS Semiconductors

7.2.1 ALLOS Semiconductors Corporation Information

7.2.2 ALLOS Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ALLOS Semiconductors GaN Epitaxial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ALLOS Semiconductors GaN Epitaxial Products Offered

7.2.5 ALLOS Semiconductors Recent Development

7.3 IQE

7.3.1 IQE Corporation Information

7.3.2 IQE Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 IQE GaN Epitaxial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 IQE GaN Epitaxial Products Offered

7.3.5 IQE Recent Development

7.4 NTTAT

7.4.1 NTTAT Corporation Information

7.4.2 NTTAT Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 NTTAT GaN Epitaxial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 NTTAT GaN Epitaxial Products Offered

7.4.5 NTTAT Recent Development

7.5 Episil-Precision

7.5.1 Episil-Precision Corporation Information

7.5.2 Episil-Precision Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Episil-Precision GaN Epitaxial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Episil-Precision GaN Epitaxial Products Offered

7.5.5 Episil-Precision Recent Development

7.6 Enkris Semiconductor

7.6.1 Enkris Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Enkris Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Enkris Semiconductor GaN Epitaxial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Enkris Semiconductor GaN Epitaxial Products Offered

7.6.5 Enkris Semiconductor Recent Development

7.7 Genettice

7.7.1 Genettice Corporation Information

7.7.2 Genettice Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Genettice GaN Epitaxial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Genettice GaN Epitaxial Products Offered

7.7.5 Genettice Recent Development

7.8 GLC Semiconductor

7.8.1 GLC Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.8.2 GLC Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 GLC Semiconductor GaN Epitaxial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 GLC Semiconductor GaN Epitaxial Products Offered

7.8.5 GLC Semiconductor Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 GaN Epitaxial Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 GaN Epitaxial Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 GaN Epitaxial Distributors

8.3 GaN Epitaxial Production Mode & Process

8.4 GaN Epitaxial Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 GaN Epitaxial Sales Channels

8.4.2 GaN Epitaxial Distributors

8.5 GaN Epitaxial Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

