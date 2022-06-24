X-Ray Film Viewers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of X-Ray Film Viewers in global, including the following market information:
Global X-Ray Film Viewers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global X-Ray Film Viewers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five X-Ray Film Viewers companies in 2021 (%)
The global X-Ray Film Viewers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
White Light Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of X-Ray Film Viewers include Wolf X-Ray Corporation, Ultra-Viol, Cablas, Inmoclinc, ELLA LEGROS, Shor-Line, Verre et Quartz Technologies, Rego X-Ray and Daray Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the X-Ray Film Viewers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global X-Ray Film Viewers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global X-Ray Film Viewers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
White Light
LED
LCD
Global X-Ray Film Viewers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global X-Ray Film Viewers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Global X-Ray Film Viewers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global X-Ray Film Viewers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies X-Ray Film Viewers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies X-Ray Film Viewers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies X-Ray Film Viewers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies X-Ray Film Viewers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wolf X-Ray Corporation
Ultra-Viol
Cablas
Inmoclinc
ELLA LEGROS
Shor-Line
Verre et Quartz Technologies
Rego X-Ray
Daray Medical
Eagle Star Metallic
Elektro-Mag
Jiangsu Dengguan Medical Treatment Instrument
Jiangsu Suhong Medical Instruments
Wardray Premise
CARLO DE GIORGI SRL
DEMERTZI M & CO
Dolsan Medical Equipment Industry
HEALTHCARE LIGHTING
Fazzini
Fysiomed
