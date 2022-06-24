Automotive Engine Hose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Engine Hose in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Engine Hose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Engine Hose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)

Global top five Automotive Engine Hose companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Engine Hose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rubber Hoses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Engine Hose include Continental AG, Schaeffler AG, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Pinafore Holdings B.V., Cooper Standard Holdings Inc., Bando Chemical Industries Ltd. and Nichirin Co. Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Engine Hose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Engine Hose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Automotive Engine Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rubber Hoses

Synthetic Rubber Hoses

Silicone Hoses

Metal Hoses

Global Automotive Engine Hose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Automotive Engine Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cooling and Heating

Turbocharger

Fuel Delivery

Braking

Steering

Global Automotive Engine Hose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Automotive Engine Hose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Engine Hose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Engine Hose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Engine Hose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)

Key companies Automotive Engine Hose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental AG

Schaeffler AG

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Pinafore Holdings B.V.

Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.

Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.

Nichirin Co. Ltd.

Hutchinson SA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Engine Hose Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Engine Hose Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Engine Hose Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Engine Hose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Engine Hose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Engine Hose Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Engine Hose Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Engine Hose Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Engine Hose Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Engine Hose Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Engine Hose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Engine Hose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Engine Hose Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Engine Hose Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Engine Hose Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Engine Hose Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

