GaN Wafer Substrate Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States GaN Wafer Substrate market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GaN Wafer Substrate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the GaN Wafer Substrate market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

2 Inch (N-Type,Semi-Insulating-Type,etc.)

4 Inch (N-Type,Semi-Insulating-Type,etc.)

Segment by Application

Laser Diodes

LED

Power Electronics Devices

RF Devices

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sciocs

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Kyma Technologies

Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology

Advanced Engineering Materials Limited

PAM-XIAMEN

Sino Nitride Semiconductor

Eta Research

Wolfspeed

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global GaN Wafer Substrate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of GaN Wafer Substrate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global GaN Wafer Substrate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the GaN Wafer Substrate with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of GaN Wafer Substrate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> GaN Wafer Substrate companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GaN Wafer Substrate Product Introduction

1.2 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States GaN Wafer Substrate in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 GaN Wafer Substrate Market Dynamics

1.5.1 GaN Wafer Substrate Industry Trends

1.5.2 GaN Wafer Substrate Market Drivers

1.5.3 GaN Wafer Substrate Market Challenges

1.5.4 GaN Wafer Substrate Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 GaN Wafer Substrate Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 2 Inch (N-Type,Semi-Insulating-Type,etc.)

2.1.2 4 Inch (N-Type,Semi-Insulating-Type,etc.)

2.2 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 GaN Wafer Substrate Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Laser Diodes

3.1.2 LED

3.1.3 Power Electronics Devices

3.1.4 RF Devices

3.2 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global GaN Wafer Substrate Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 GaN Wafer Substrate Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of GaN Wafer Substrate in 2021

4.2.3 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers GaN Wafer Substrate Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into GaN Wafer Substrate Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top GaN Wafer Substrate Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States GaN Wafer Substrate Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size by Region

5.1 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global GaN Wafer Substrate Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America GaN Wafer Substrate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific GaN Wafer Substrate Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe GaN Wafer Substrate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America GaN Wafer Substrate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa GaN Wafer Substrate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa GaN Wafer Substrate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries

7.1.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries GaN Wafer Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries GaN Wafer Substrate Products Offered

7.1.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical GaN Wafer Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical GaN Wafer Substrate Products Offered

7.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Sciocs

7.3.1 Sciocs Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sciocs Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sciocs GaN Wafer Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sciocs GaN Wafer Substrate Products Offered

7.3.5 Sciocs Recent Development

7.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical

7.4.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical GaN Wafer Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical GaN Wafer Substrate Products Offered

7.4.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Development

7.5 Kyma Technologies

7.5.1 Kyma Technologies Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kyma Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kyma Technologies GaN Wafer Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kyma Technologies GaN Wafer Substrate Products Offered

7.5.5 Kyma Technologies Recent Development

7.6 Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology

7.6.1 Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology GaN Wafer Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology GaN Wafer Substrate Products Offered

7.6.5 Suzhou Nanowin Science and Technology Recent Development

7.7 Advanced Engineering Materials Limited

7.7.1 Advanced Engineering Materials Limited Corporation Information

7.7.2 Advanced Engineering Materials Limited Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Advanced Engineering Materials Limited GaN Wafer Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Advanced Engineering Materials Limited GaN Wafer Substrate Products Offered

7.7.5 Advanced Engineering Materials Limited Recent Development

7.8 PAM-XIAMEN

7.8.1 PAM-XIAMEN Corporation Information

7.8.2 PAM-XIAMEN Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 PAM-XIAMEN GaN Wafer Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 PAM-XIAMEN GaN Wafer Substrate Products Offered

7.8.5 PAM-XIAMEN Recent Development

7.9 Sino Nitride Semiconductor

7.9.1 Sino Nitride Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sino Nitride Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sino Nitride Semiconductor GaN Wafer Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sino Nitride Semiconductor GaN Wafer Substrate Products Offered

7.9.5 Sino Nitride Semiconductor Recent Development

7.10 Eta Research

7.10.1 Eta Research Corporation Information

7.10.2 Eta Research Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Eta Research GaN Wafer Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Eta Research GaN Wafer Substrate Products Offered

7.10.5 Eta Research Recent Development

7.11 Wolfspeed

7.11.1 Wolfspeed Corporation Information

7.11.2 Wolfspeed Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Wolfspeed GaN Wafer Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Wolfspeed GaN Wafer Substrate Products Offered

7.11.5 Wolfspeed Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 GaN Wafer Substrate Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 GaN Wafer Substrate Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 GaN Wafer Substrate Distributors

8.3 GaN Wafer Substrate Production Mode & Process

8.4 GaN Wafer Substrate Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 GaN Wafer Substrate Sales Channels

8.4.2 GaN Wafer Substrate Distributors

8.5 GaN Wafer Substrate Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

