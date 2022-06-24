Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) market was valued at 564.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 793.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 100 KW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) include Nidec Corporation, AMETEK, VS Technology, Shandong Kehui Power Automation, Maccon GmbH, Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd, Shandong Desen, Huayang and Heliad and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 100 KW

100-500 KW

Above 500 KW

Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Train Drivers

General Industrial

Household Appliances

Textile Machinery

Other

Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nidec Corporation

AMETEK

VS Technology

Shandong Kehui Power Automation

Maccon GmbH

Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd

Shandong Desen

Huayang

Heliad

Rocky Mountain Technologies

