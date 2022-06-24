Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) in global, including the following market information:
Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) market was valued at 564.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 793.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 100 KW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) include Nidec Corporation, AMETEK, VS Technology, Shandong Kehui Power Automation, Maccon GmbH, Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd, Shandong Desen, Huayang and Heliad and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 100 KW
100-500 KW
Above 500 KW
Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Train Drivers
General Industrial
Household Appliances
Textile Machinery
Other
Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nidec Corporation
AMETEK
VS Technology
Shandong Kehui Power Automation
Maccon GmbH
Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd
Shandong Desen
Huayang
Heliad
Rocky Mountain Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Switched Reluctance Motors(SRM) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Switched Reluctance Moto
