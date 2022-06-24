Global Digital Intraoral Camera Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Digital Intraoral Camera market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Digital Intraoral Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Digital Intraoral Camera market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Wired accounting for % of the Digital Intraoral Camera global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospital was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Digital Intraoral Camera Scope and Market Size

Digital Intraoral Camera market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Intraoral Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Digital Intraoral Camera market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Wired

Wreless

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Karl Stoss

MLG

Maxon

Stryker

Olympus

Richard-wolf

Commelin Furtek

Pentax Medical

Fujifilm

Royal Dental

Sirona

PhotoMed

Foshan Aoswei Medical Technology

Foshan Biying Medical Equipment

Foshan Dade Medical Technology

Shenzhen Fusen Technology

Guangzhou Lanjie Biotechnology

Shanghai Langyi Medical Equipment

Dongguan Ligang Medical Equipment

Dongguan Maide Trading

Foshan Nuosheng Medical Equipment

Quan Fu Medical Instrument

Ruixi Medical Equipment Industry

Guangdong Xiehe Medical Industry

Huaian Tianrun Medical (Group)

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital Intraoral Camera Product Introduction

1.2 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Digital Intraoral Camera in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Digital Intraoral Camera Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Digital Intraoral Camera Industry Trends

1.5.2 Digital Intraoral Camera Market Drivers

1.5.3 Digital Intraoral Camera Market Challenges

1.5.4 Digital Intraoral Camera Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Digital Intraoral Camera Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wired

2.1.2 Wreless

2.2 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Digital Intraoral Camera Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Clinic

3.2 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Digital Intraoral Camera Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Digital Intraoral Camera Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Digital Intraoral Camera in 2021

4.2.3 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Digital Intraoral Camera Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Digital Intraoral Camera Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Digital Intraoral Camera Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Digital Intraoral Camera Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Digital Intraoral Camera Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Digital Intraoral Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Intraoral Camera Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Digital Intraoral Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Digital Intraoral Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Intraoral Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Intraoral Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Karl Stoss

7.1.1 Karl Stoss Corporation Information

7.1.2 Karl Stoss Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Karl Stoss Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Karl Stoss Digital Intraoral Camera Products Offered

7.1.5 Karl Stoss Recent Development

7.2 MLG

7.2.1 MLG Corporation Information

7.2.2 MLG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 MLG Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 MLG Digital Intraoral Camera Products Offered

7.2.5 MLG Recent Development

7.3 Maxon

7.3.1 Maxon Corporation Information

7.3.2 Maxon Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Maxon Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Maxon Digital Intraoral Camera Products Offered

7.3.5 Maxon Recent Development

7.4 Stryker

7.4.1 Stryker Corporation Information

7.4.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Stryker Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Stryker Digital Intraoral Camera Products Offered

7.4.5 Stryker Recent Development

7.5 Olympus

7.5.1 Olympus Corporation Information

7.5.2 Olympus Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Olympus Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Olympus Digital Intraoral Camera Products Offered

7.5.5 Olympus Recent Development

7.6 Richard-wolf

7.6.1 Richard-wolf Corporation Information

7.6.2 Richard-wolf Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Richard-wolf Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Richard-wolf Digital Intraoral Camera Products Offered

7.6.5 Richard-wolf Recent Development

7.7 Commelin Furtek

7.7.1 Commelin Furtek Corporation Information

7.7.2 Commelin Furtek Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Commelin Furtek Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Commelin Furtek Digital Intraoral Camera Products Offered

7.7.5 Commelin Furtek Recent Development

7.8 Pentax Medical

7.8.1 Pentax Medical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pentax Medical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Pentax Medical Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Pentax Medical Digital Intraoral Camera Products Offered

7.8.5 Pentax Medical Recent Development

7.9 Fujifilm

7.9.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fujifilm Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Fujifilm Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Fujifilm Digital Intraoral Camera Products Offered

7.9.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

7.10 Royal Dental

7.10.1 Royal Dental Corporation Information

7.10.2 Royal Dental Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Royal Dental Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Royal Dental Digital Intraoral Camera Products Offered

7.10.5 Royal Dental Recent Development

7.11 Sirona

7.11.1 Sirona Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sirona Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sirona Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sirona Digital Intraoral Camera Products Offered

7.11.5 Sirona Recent Development

7.12 PhotoMed

7.12.1 PhotoMed Corporation Information

7.12.2 PhotoMed Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 PhotoMed Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 PhotoMed Products Offered

7.12.5 PhotoMed Recent Development

7.13 Foshan Aoswei Medical Technology

7.13.1 Foshan Aoswei Medical Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Foshan Aoswei Medical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Foshan Aoswei Medical Technology Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Foshan Aoswei Medical Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Foshan Aoswei Medical Technology Recent Development

7.14 Foshan Biying Medical Equipment

7.14.1 Foshan Biying Medical Equipment Corporation Information

7.14.2 Foshan Biying Medical Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Foshan Biying Medical Equipment Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Foshan Biying Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.14.5 Foshan Biying Medical Equipment Recent Development

7.15 Foshan Dade Medical Technology

7.15.1 Foshan Dade Medical Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 Foshan Dade Medical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Foshan Dade Medical Technology Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Foshan Dade Medical Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 Foshan Dade Medical Technology Recent Development

7.16 Shenzhen Fusen Technology

7.16.1 Shenzhen Fusen Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shenzhen Fusen Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shenzhen Fusen Technology Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shenzhen Fusen Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 Shenzhen Fusen Technology Recent Development

7.17 Guangzhou Lanjie Biotechnology

7.17.1 Guangzhou Lanjie Biotechnology Corporation Information

7.17.2 Guangzhou Lanjie Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Guangzhou Lanjie Biotechnology Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Guangzhou Lanjie Biotechnology Products Offered

7.17.5 Guangzhou Lanjie Biotechnology Recent Development

7.18 Shanghai Langyi Medical Equipment

7.18.1 Shanghai Langyi Medical Equipment Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shanghai Langyi Medical Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shanghai Langyi Medical Equipment Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shanghai Langyi Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.18.5 Shanghai Langyi Medical Equipment Recent Development

7.19 Dongguan Ligang Medical Equipment

7.19.1 Dongguan Ligang Medical Equipment Corporation Information

7.19.2 Dongguan Ligang Medical Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Dongguan Ligang Medical Equipment Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Dongguan Ligang Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.19.5 Dongguan Ligang Medical Equipment Recent Development

7.20 Dongguan Maide Trading

7.20.1 Dongguan Maide Trading Corporation Information

7.20.2 Dongguan Maide Trading Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Dongguan Maide Trading Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Dongguan Maide Trading Products Offered

7.20.5 Dongguan Maide Trading Recent Development

7.21 Foshan Nuosheng Medical Equipment

7.21.1 Foshan Nuosheng Medical Equipment Corporation Information

7.21.2 Foshan Nuosheng Medical Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Foshan Nuosheng Medical Equipment Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Foshan Nuosheng Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.21.5 Foshan Nuosheng Medical Equipment Recent Development

7.22 Quan Fu Medical Instrument

7.22.1 Quan Fu Medical Instrument Corporation Information

7.22.2 Quan Fu Medical Instrument Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Quan Fu Medical Instrument Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Quan Fu Medical Instrument Products Offered

7.22.5 Quan Fu Medical Instrument Recent Development

7.23 Ruixi Medical Equipment Industry

7.23.1 Ruixi Medical Equipment Industry Corporation Information

7.23.2 Ruixi Medical Equipment Industry Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Ruixi Medical Equipment Industry Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Ruixi Medical Equipment Industry Products Offered

7.23.5 Ruixi Medical Equipment Industry Recent Development

7.24 Guangdong Xiehe Medical Industry

7.24.1 Guangdong Xiehe Medical Industry Corporation Information

7.24.2 Guangdong Xiehe Medical Industry Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Guangdong Xiehe Medical Industry Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Guangdong Xiehe Medical Industry Products Offered

7.24.5 Guangdong Xiehe Medical Industry Recent Development

7.25 Huaian Tianrun Medical (Group)

7.25.1 Huaian Tianrun Medical (Group) Corporation Information

7.25.2 Huaian Tianrun Medical (Group) Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Huaian Tianrun Medical (Group) Digital Intraoral Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Huaian Tianrun Medical (Group) Products Offered

7.25.5 Huaian Tianrun Medical (Group) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Digital Intraoral Camera Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Digital Intraoral Camera Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Digital Intraoral Camera Distributors

8.3 Digital Intraoral Camera Production Mode & Process

8.4 Digital Intraoral Camera Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Digital Intraoral Camera Sales Channels

8.4.2 Digital Intraoral Camera Distributors

8.5 Digital Intraoral Camera Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

