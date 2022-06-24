Laser Cutters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Cutters in global, including the following market information:

Global Laser Cutters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laser Cutters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Laser Cutters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laser Cutters market was valued at 4187.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6905.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CO2 Laser Cutting Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laser Cutters include Trumpf, Han'S Laser, Bystronic, Mazak, Amada, Coherent, Prima Power, Mitsubishi Electric and HG Laser, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laser Cutters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laser Cutters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laser Cutters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CO2 Laser Cutting Machine

Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

YAG Cutting Machine

Global Laser Cutters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laser Cutters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Materials Cutting

Non-metal Materials Cutting

Global Laser Cutters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laser Cutters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laser Cutters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laser Cutters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laser Cutters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Laser Cutters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trumpf

Han'S Laser

Bystronic

Mazak

Amada

Coherent

Prima Power

Mitsubishi Electric

HG Laser

Koike

DMG MORI

Tianqi Laser

Unity Laser

LVD

Cincinnati

Universal Laser Systems

Tanaka

Penta-Chutian

IPG Photonics

Lead Laser

Epilog Laser

Trotec

GF

CTR Lasers

Spartanics

Microlution

Boye Laser

Kaitian Laser

HE Laser

Golden Laser

