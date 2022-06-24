Package Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Package Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Package Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Package Testing market was valued at 15240 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22240 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Impact Test Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Package Testing include Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, Keystone Compliance, LLC, Westpak Inc., DDL Inc., Nelson Laboratories, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA and OMIC USA Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Package Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Package Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Package Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Impact Test
Vibration Test
Compression Test
Atmospheric Condition Test
Others
Global Package Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Package Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Industrial
Healthcare
Household and Personal Care Products
Electronic Products
Toys & Hobby Products
Aerospace & Defense Products
Dangerous & Hazardous Materials
Others
Global Package Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Package Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Package Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Package Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Intertek Group PLC
Eurofins Scientific SE
Keystone Compliance, LLC
Westpak Inc.
DDL Inc.
Nelson Laboratories
SGS SA
Bureau Veritas SA
OMIC USA Inc.
Smithers Pira
TUV SUD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Package Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Package Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Package Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Package Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Package Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Package Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Package Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Package Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Package Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Package Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Package Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Package Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Package Testing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Package Testing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
