Plate Heat Exchangers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plate Heat Exchangers in global, including the following market information:

Global Plate Heat Exchangers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plate Heat Exchangers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plate Heat Exchangers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plate Heat Exchangers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Brazed Heat Exchanger Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plate Heat Exchangers include Danfoss, Kelvion, SPX FLOW, Alfa Laval, Xylem, AIC, Guntner, Hrs Heat Exchangers and Swep International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plate Heat Exchangers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plate Heat Exchangers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plate Heat Exchangers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Brazed Heat Exchanger

Gasketed Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger

Welded Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger

Others

Global Plate Heat Exchangers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plate Heat Exchangers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

HVAC

Food & Beverage

Energy

Oil & Gas

Global Plate Heat Exchangers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plate Heat Exchangers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plate Heat Exchangers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plate Heat Exchangers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plate Heat Exchangers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plate Heat Exchangers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Danfoss

Kelvion

SPX FLOW

Alfa Laval

Xylem

AIC

Guntner

Hrs Heat Exchangers

Swep International

Tranter

Fischer Maschinen- und Apparatebau GmbH

Onda

Vitherm

BARRIQUAND

Sol-Tech

DFI

ENOVENETA

Fiorini

Cordivari

ZILMET

Tempco

Pacetti

Hisaka Works

API Heat Transfer

WCR

Wessels

Mueller

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plate Heat Exchangers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plate Heat Exchangers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plate Heat Exchangers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plate Heat Exchangers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plate Heat Exchangers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plate Heat Exchangers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plate Heat Exchangers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plate Heat Exchangers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plate Heat Exchangers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plate Heat Exchangers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plate Heat Exchangers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plate Heat Exchangers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plate Heat Exchangers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plate Heat Exchangers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plate Heat Exchangers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plate Heat Exchangers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

