Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Radiosynthesis Modules in global, including the following market information:
Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automated Radiosynthesis Modules companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules market was valued at 23 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fully Automated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Radiosynthesis Modules include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Optimized Radiochemical Applications, Synthra GmbH, Sumitomo Corp, Scintomics GmbH, Sofie Biosciences and Trasis S.A, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automated Radiosynthesis Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fully Automated
Semi-Automated
Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Diagnostic Labs
Radiology Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automated Radiosynthesis Modules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automated Radiosynthesis Modules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automated Radiosynthesis Modules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automated Radiosynthesis Modules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
IBA Radiopharma Solutions
Optimized Radiochemical Applications
Synthra GmbH
Sumitomo Corp
Scintomics GmbH
Sofie Biosciences
Trasis S.A
Raytest Isotopenmessgerte GmbH
Posi-Med LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated
