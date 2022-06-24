Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Radiosynthesis Modules in global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automated Radiosynthesis Modules companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules market was valued at 23 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fully Automated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Radiosynthesis Modules include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Optimized Radiochemical Applications, Synthra GmbH, Sumitomo Corp, Scintomics GmbH, Sofie Biosciences and Trasis S.A, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automated Radiosynthesis Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fully Automated

Semi-Automated

Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Radiology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Radiosynthesis Modules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Radiosynthesis Modules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automated Radiosynthesis Modules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automated Radiosynthesis Modules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

IBA Radiopharma Solutions

Optimized Radiochemical Applications

Synthra GmbH

Sumitomo Corp

Scintomics GmbH

Sofie Biosciences

Trasis S.A

Raytest Isotopenmessgerte GmbH

Posi-Med LLC

