Power Management Integrated Circuits Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Management Integrated Circuits in global, including the following market information:
Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Power Management Integrated Circuits companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Management Integrated Circuits market was valued at 40060 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 50450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Integrated ASSP Power Management IC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Management Integrated Circuits include Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Analog Devices(US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors (The Netherlands), Maxim Integrated (US), ON Semiconductor Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies Inc (US) and Toshiba Corporation (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Management Integrated Circuits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Integrated ASSP Power Management IC
Motor Control IC
Voltage Regulators
SiC
GaN
Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer and Wearable Electronics
Automotive
Telecom and Networking
Industrial
Others
Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power Management Integrated Circuits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power Management Integrated Circuits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Power Management Integrated Circuits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Power Management Integrated Circuits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)
Analog Devices(US)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
NXP Semiconductors (The Netherlands)
Maxim Integrated (US)
ON Semiconductor Corporation (US)
Qualcomm Technologies Inc (US)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
ROHM Company Ltd (Japan)
Dialog Semiconductor (UK)
Fujitsu (Japan)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Management Integrated Circuits Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Management Integrated Circuits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Management Integrated Circuits Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Management Integrated Circuits Players in Globa
