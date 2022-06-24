Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fixed Displacement Pumps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Delphi Automotive Llp, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric, Robert Bosch Gmbh (Bosch), Kspg Ag – A Rheinmetall Company, Magna International Inc., Mikuni Corporation and Shw Ag and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fixed Displacement Pumps

Variable Displacement Pumps

Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Two Wheeler

Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Delphi Automotive Llp

Denso Corporation

Johnson Electric

Robert Bosch Gmbh (Bosch)

Kspg Ag – A Rheinmetall Company

Magna International Inc.

Mikuni Corporation

Shw Ag

Trw Automotive

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

