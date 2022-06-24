Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed Displacement Pumps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Delphi Automotive Llp, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric, Robert Bosch Gmbh (Bosch), Kspg Ag – A Rheinmetall Company, Magna International Inc., Mikuni Corporation and Shw Ag and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fixed Displacement Pumps
Variable Displacement Pumps
Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Two Wheeler
Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
Delphi Automotive Llp
Denso Corporation
Johnson Electric
Robert Bosch Gmbh (Bosch)
Kspg Ag – A Rheinmetall Company
Magna International Inc.
Mikuni Corporation
Shw Ag
Trw Automotive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
United States Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Automotive Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Market Report 2021