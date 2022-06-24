Infrared Temperature Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infrared Temperature Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Infrared Temperature Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Infrared Temperature Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Contact Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Infrared Temperature Sensors include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, ABB, Honeywell International, Maxim Integrated Products, Siemens AG, Danaher, Kongsberg Gruppen and Microchip Technology Incorporated and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Infrared Temperature Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Contact Type

Non-contact Type

Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Non-contact Temperature Measurement

Infrared Radiation Detection

Temperature Measurement of Moving Objects

Continuous Temperature Control

Thermal Warning System

Temperature Control

Medical Apparatus and Instruments

Long Distance Measurement

Others

Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Infrared Temperature Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Infrared Temperature Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Infrared Temperature Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Infrared Temperature Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices

ABB

Honeywell International

Maxim Integrated Products

Siemens AG

Danaher

Kongsberg Gruppen

Microchip Technology Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Infrared Temperature Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Infrared Temperature Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infrared Temperature Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Infrared Temperature Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infrared Temperature Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Infrared Temperature Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

