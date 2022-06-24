Temperature Sensors RTD Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Sensors RTD in global, including the following market information:
Global Temperature Sensors RTD Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Temperature Sensors RTD Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Temperature Sensors RTD companies in 2021 (%)
The global Temperature Sensors RTD market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2 Wire Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Temperature Sensors RTD include Diodes Incorporated, Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions, TE Connectivity Measurement Specialties, US Sensor, Vishay Beyschlag, Texas Instruments, Panasonic Corporation, Siemens AG and ABB Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Temperature Sensors RTD manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Temperature Sensors RTD Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Temperature Sensors RTD Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2 Wire Type
3 Wire Type
4 Wire Type
Others
Global Temperature Sensors RTD Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Temperature Sensors RTD Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Chemical
Oil & Gas
Energy and Power
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
Other
Global Temperature Sensors RTD Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Temperature Sensors RTD Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Temperature Sensors RTD revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Temperature Sensors RTD revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Temperature Sensors RTD sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Temperature Sensors RTD sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Diodes Incorporated
Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions
TE Connectivity Measurement Specialties
US Sensor
Vishay Beyschlag
Texas Instruments
Panasonic Corporation
Siemens AG
ABB Ltd.
Analog Devices
General Electric
Emerson Electric Company
STMicroelectronics
NXP Semiconductors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Temperature Sensors RTD Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Temperature Sensors RTD Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Temperature Sensors RTD Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Temperature Sensors RTD Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Temperature Sensors RTD Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Temperature Sensors RTD Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Temperature Sensors RTD Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Temperature Sensors RTD Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Temperature Sensors RTD Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Temperature Sensors RTD Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Temperature Sensors RTD Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Temperature Sensors RTD Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Temperature Sensors RTD Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Sensors RTD Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Temperature Sensors RTD Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Sensors RTD Companies
4 Sights by Product
