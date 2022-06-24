Global Dental Implant System Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Dental Implant System market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Dental Implant System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Dental Implant System market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Implant accounting for % of the Dental Implant System global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospital was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Dental Implant System Scope and Market Size

Dental Implant System market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Implant System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Dental Implant System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/327301/dental-implant-system

Segment by Type

Implant

Planting Abutment

Crown

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Noble Biocare

Strauman

Dentsply Friadent

Biomet 3I

Zimmer Dental

Osstem

Dentium

MIS

AB Dental

Adin

Cortex

Beijing Leiden Biomaterials

T-PLUS

Alliance

Intai Technology

Zhengzhou Kangdetai Oral Medical Technology

BKT

TRAUSIM

WEDO

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dental Implant System Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Dental Implant System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Dental Implant System Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Dental Implant System Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Dental Implant System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Dental Implant System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Dental Implant System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Dental Implant System Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Dental Implant System Industry Trends

1.4.2 Dental Implant System Market Drivers

1.4.3 Dental Implant System Market Challenges

1.4.4 Dental Implant System Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Dental Implant System by Type

2.1 Dental Implant System Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Implant

2.1.2 Planting Abutment

2.1.3 Crown

2.2 Global Dental Implant System Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Dental Implant System Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Dental Implant System Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Dental Implant System Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Dental Implant System by Application

3.1 Dental Implant System Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Clinic

3.2 Global Dental Implant System Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Dental Implant System Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Dental Implant System Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Dental Implant System Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Dental Implant System Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Dental Implant System Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Dental Implant System Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Dental Implant System Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Dental Implant System Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Dental Implant System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Dental Implant System in 2021

4.2.3 Global Dental Implant System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Dental Implant System Headquarters, Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Dental Implant System Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Dental Implant System Companies Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Dental Implant System Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Dental Implant System Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Dental Implant System Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Dental Implant System Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Dental Implant System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Dental Implant System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Dental Implant System Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Dental Implant System Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Dental Implant System Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Dental Implant System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Dental Implant System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Implant System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Implant System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Dental Implant System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Dental Implant System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Dental Implant System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Dental Implant System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Implant System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Implant System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Noble Biocare

7.1.1 Noble Biocare Company Details

7.1.2 Noble Biocare Business Overview

7.1.3 Noble Biocare Dental Implant System Introduction

7.1.4 Noble Biocare Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Noble Biocare Recent Development

7.2 Strauman

7.2.1 Strauman Company Details

7.2.2 Strauman Business Overview

7.2.3 Strauman Dental Implant System Introduction

7.2.4 Strauman Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Strauman Recent Development

7.3 Dentsply Friadent

7.3.1 Dentsply Friadent Company Details

7.3.2 Dentsply Friadent Business Overview

7.3.3 Dentsply Friadent Dental Implant System Introduction

7.3.4 Dentsply Friadent Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Dentsply Friadent Recent Development

7.4 Biomet 3I

7.4.1 Biomet 3I Company Details

7.4.2 Biomet 3I Business Overview

7.4.3 Biomet 3I Dental Implant System Introduction

7.4.4 Biomet 3I Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Biomet 3I Recent Development

7.5 Zimmer Dental

7.5.1 Zimmer Dental Company Details

7.5.2 Zimmer Dental Business Overview

7.5.3 Zimmer Dental Dental Implant System Introduction

7.5.4 Zimmer Dental Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Zimmer Dental Recent Development

7.6 Osstem

7.6.1 Osstem Company Details

7.6.2 Osstem Business Overview

7.6.3 Osstem Dental Implant System Introduction

7.6.4 Osstem Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Osstem Recent Development

7.7 Dentium

7.7.1 Dentium Company Details

7.7.2 Dentium Business Overview

7.7.3 Dentium Dental Implant System Introduction

7.7.4 Dentium Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Dentium Recent Development

7.8 MIS

7.8.1 MIS Company Details

7.8.2 MIS Business Overview

7.8.3 MIS Dental Implant System Introduction

7.8.4 MIS Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 MIS Recent Development

7.9 AB Dental

7.9.1 AB Dental Company Details

7.9.2 AB Dental Business Overview

7.9.3 AB Dental Dental Implant System Introduction

7.9.4 AB Dental Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 AB Dental Recent Development

7.10 Adin

7.10.1 Adin Company Details

7.10.2 Adin Business Overview

7.10.3 Adin Dental Implant System Introduction

7.10.4 Adin Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Adin Recent Development

7.11 Cortex

7.11.1 Cortex Company Details

7.11.2 Cortex Business Overview

7.11.3 Cortex Dental Implant System Introduction

7.11.4 Cortex Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Cortex Recent Development

7.12 Beijing Leiden Biomaterials

7.12.1 Beijing Leiden Biomaterials Company Details

7.12.2 Beijing Leiden Biomaterials Business Overview

7.12.3 Beijing Leiden Biomaterials Dental Implant System Introduction

7.12.4 Beijing Leiden Biomaterials Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Beijing Leiden Biomaterials Recent Development

7.13 T-PLUS

7.13.1 T-PLUS Company Details

7.13.2 T-PLUS Business Overview

7.13.3 T-PLUS Dental Implant System Introduction

7.13.4 T-PLUS Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 T-PLUS Recent Development

7.14 Alliance

7.14.1 Alliance Company Details

7.14.2 Alliance Business Overview

7.14.3 Alliance Dental Implant System Introduction

7.14.4 Alliance Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Alliance Recent Development

7.15 Intai Technology

7.15.1 Intai Technology Company Details

7.15.2 Intai Technology Business Overview

7.15.3 Intai Technology Dental Implant System Introduction

7.15.4 Intai Technology Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Intai Technology Recent Development

7.16 Zhengzhou Kangdetai Oral Medical Technology

7.16.1 Zhengzhou Kangdetai Oral Medical Technology Company Details

7.16.2 Zhengzhou Kangdetai Oral Medical Technology Business Overview

7.16.3 Zhengzhou Kangdetai Oral Medical Technology Dental Implant System Introduction

7.16.4 Zhengzhou Kangdetai Oral Medical Technology Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Zhengzhou Kangdetai Oral Medical Technology Recent Development

7.17 BKT

7.17.1 BKT Company Details

7.17.2 BKT Business Overview

7.17.3 BKT Dental Implant System Introduction

7.17.4 BKT Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 BKT Recent Development

7.18 TRAUSIM

7.18.1 TRAUSIM Company Details

7.18.2 TRAUSIM Business Overview

7.18.3 TRAUSIM Dental Implant System Introduction

7.18.4 TRAUSIM Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 TRAUSIM Recent Development

7.19 WEDO

7.19.1 WEDO Company Details

7.19.2 WEDO Business Overview

7.19.3 WEDO Dental Implant System Introduction

7.19.4 WEDO Revenue in Dental Implant System Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 WEDO Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/327301/dental-implant-system

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States