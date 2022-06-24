CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines in global, including the following market information:

Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines companies in 2021 (%)

The global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

3-axis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines include Bystronic, Colfax, Huffman, Omax, KMT Waterjet, Koike Aronson, Dardi International, JetEdge and Ward Jet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3-axis

5-axis

Others

Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Ship

Aircraft

Glass Product

Construction

Machine Shops

Packaging

Others

Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bystronic

Colfax

Huffman

Omax

KMT Waterjet

Koike Aronson

Dardi International

JetEdge

Ward Jet

Resato International

Flow International

Advanced Kiffer Systems

Asia Machine Group

Hornet Cutting Systems

Breton

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Sales by Companies

3.5 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Companies

