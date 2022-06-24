CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
3-axis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines include Bystronic, Colfax, Huffman, Omax, KMT Waterjet, Koike Aronson, Dardi International, JetEdge and Ward Jet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
3-axis
5-axis
Others
Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Ship
Aircraft
Glass Product
Construction
Machine Shops
Packaging
Others
Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bystronic
Colfax
Huffman
Omax
KMT Waterjet
Koike Aronson
Dardi International
JetEdge
Ward Jet
Resato International
Flow International
Advanced Kiffer Systems
Asia Machine Group
Hornet Cutting Systems
Breton
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CNC Waterjet Cutting Machines Companies
3.8
