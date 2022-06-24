CNC Cylindrical Grinders Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of CNC Cylindrical Grinders in global, including the following market information:
Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five CNC Cylindrical Grinders companies in 2021 (%)
The global CNC Cylindrical Grinders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CNC Cylindrical Grinder (Plunge Type) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of CNC Cylindrical Grinders include Supertec Machinery, Jainnher Machine, KELLENBERGER, PALMARY MACHINERY, Ecotech Machinery, JTEKT Corporation, United Grinding and Robbi Grinding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the CNC Cylindrical Grinders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CNC Cylindrical Grinder (Plunge Type)
CNC Cylindrical Grinder (Angular Type)
CNC Universal Cylindrical Grinder
CNC Traverse Wheelhead Cylindrical Grinder
Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Industry
Mechanical Industry
Others
Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies CNC Cylindrical Grinders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies CNC Cylindrical Grinders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies CNC Cylindrical Grinders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies CNC Cylindrical Grinders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Supertec Machinery
Jainnher Machine
KELLENBERGER
PALMARY MACHINERY
Ecotech Machinery
JTEKT Corporation
United Grinding
Robbi Grinding
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 CNC Cylindrical Grinders Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Overall Market Size
2.1 Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top CNC Cylindrical Grinders Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Sales by Companies
3.5 Global CNC Cylindrical Grinders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CNC Cylindrical Grinders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers CNC Cylindrical Grinders Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CNC Cylindrical Grinders Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CNC Cylindrical Grinders Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CNC Cylindrical Grinders Companies
