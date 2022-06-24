Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) in global, including the following market information:
Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market was valued at 2249.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2929.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Offshore Life Jacket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) include Mustang Survival, Astral, Survitec Group Limited, The Coleman Company, Kokatat, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), MTI ? Marine Technology, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment and Aqua Lung International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Offshore Life Jacket
Near-shore Buoyant Vest
Flotation Aid
Throw Able Device
Others
Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger & Aircraft Crew
Commercial Vessel
Government & Military
Water Sporting
Aquaculture Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Others
Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mustang Survival
Astral
Survitec Group Limited
The Coleman Company
Kokatat
NRS (Northwest River Supplies)
MTI ? Marine Technology
VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
Aqua Lung International
Harmony
JimBuoy
ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR
O?Brien
Hansen Protection
Johnson Outdoors
Stormy Lifejackets
Spinlock
SeaSafe Systems
Stearns
Onyx
Stohlquist
Kent Sporting Goods
Phantom Aquatics
Grundens
Promate
LALIZAS
International Safety Product Ltd.
Hydrodynamic Industrial Co. Ltd
National Marine Manufacturer Association
Erez Europe
United Moulders Limited
Hutchwilco Ltd.
Marine Rescue Technologies
GALVANISERS INDIA
Supreme In Safety Services
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
United States Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Sales Market Report 2021