Light Compaction Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Compaction Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Light Compaction Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Light Compaction Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Light Compaction Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Light Compaction Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hand-Operated Machines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Light Compaction Equipment include BOMAG, Wacker Neuson, Doosan, Mikasa, Sakai, Hitachi, Atlas Copco, Ammann and Belle Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Light Compaction Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Light Compaction Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Light Compaction Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hand-Operated Machines

Light Tandem Rollers

Trench Rollers

Global Light Compaction Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Light Compaction Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Road Construction

Building

City Public Works

Other

Global Light Compaction Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Light Compaction Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Light Compaction Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Light Compaction Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Light Compaction Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Light Compaction Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BOMAG

Wacker Neuson

Doosan

Mikasa

Sakai

Hitachi

Atlas Copco

Ammann

Belle Group

Wolwa

MBW Incorporated

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Wirtgen Group(HAMM)

Vibro

Wuxi Chuangneng

Huasheng Zhongtian

VOLKOR

Taian Hengda

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Light Compaction Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Light Compaction Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Light Compaction Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Light Compaction Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Light Compaction Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Light Compaction Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Light Compaction Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Light Compaction Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Light Compaction Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Light Compaction Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Light Compaction Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Compaction Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Light Compaction Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Compaction Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Light Compaction Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Com

