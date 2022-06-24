Aluminum Rolled Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Rolled Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aluminum Rolled Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Rolled Products market was valued at 49970 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 73210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Sheet/Strip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Rolled Products include ALCOA, Constellium, Norsk Hydro, Aleris, Novelis, Kobe Steel, UACJ, AMAG and Aluminum Corporation of China, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Rolled Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Sheet/Strip

Aluminium Foil

Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Automobile

Aerospace

Ship

Building

Printing

Electronics

Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Rolled Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Rolled Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Rolled Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aluminum Rolled Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ALCOA

Constellium

Norsk Hydro

Aleris

Novelis

Kobe Steel

UACJ

AMAG

Aluminum Corporation of China

Henan Mingtai Al. Industrial

Zhejiang Dongliang New Material

Shandong Nanshan Aluminum

Yunnan Aluminium

Guangdong HECTechnology Holding

Jiangsu ALCHA Aluminium

Loften Environmental Technology

Xinjiang Joinworld

China Zhongwang Holdings Limited

Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum & Electricity

Southwest Aluminium

Alnan Aluminum

Northeast Light Alloy

Jiangsu Dingsheng New Energy Materials

Jiangsu CAIFA Aluminum

Guangxi HezhouGuidong Electronic Technology

Xiashun Holdings Limited

Weifang Sanyuan Aluminum Industry

AsiaAlum Holdings Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Rolled Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Rolled Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Rolled Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Rolled Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Rolled Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Rolled Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Rolled Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Rolled Products Companies

