Aluminum Rolled Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Rolled Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aluminum Rolled Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Rolled Products market was valued at 49970 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 73210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Sheet/Strip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Rolled Products include ALCOA, Constellium, Norsk Hydro, Aleris, Novelis, Kobe Steel, UACJ, AMAG and Aluminum Corporation of China, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Rolled Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Sheet/Strip
Aluminium Foil
Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Automobile
Aerospace
Ship
Building
Printing
Electronics
Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Rolled Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Rolled Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Rolled Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aluminum Rolled Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ALCOA
Constellium
Norsk Hydro
Aleris
Novelis
Kobe Steel
UACJ
AMAG
Aluminum Corporation of China
Henan Mingtai Al. Industrial
Zhejiang Dongliang New Material
Shandong Nanshan Aluminum
Yunnan Aluminium
Guangdong HECTechnology Holding
Jiangsu ALCHA Aluminium
Loften Environmental Technology
Xinjiang Joinworld
China Zhongwang Holdings Limited
Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum & Electricity
Southwest Aluminium
Alnan Aluminum
Northeast Light Alloy
Jiangsu Dingsheng New Energy Materials
Jiangsu CAIFA Aluminum
Guangxi HezhouGuidong Electronic Technology
Xiashun Holdings Limited
Weifang Sanyuan Aluminum Industry
AsiaAlum Holdings Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Rolled Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Rolled Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Rolled Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Rolled Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Rolled Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Rolled Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Rolled Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Rolled Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Rolled Products Companies
4 S
