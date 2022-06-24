Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Wine

Vodka

Rum

Others

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Haagen-Dazs Nederland

Tipsy Scoop

Mercer’s Dairy

Baileys

Ben & Jerry

Viennetta

Aubi & Ramsa

Snobar

Jeni Britton Bauer

Proof

Speakeasy

Van Leeuwen

Arctic Buzz

BuzzBar

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Product Introduction

1.2 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Industry Trends

1.5.2 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Drivers

1.5.3 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Challenges

1.5.4 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wine

2.1.2 Vodka

2.1.3 Rum

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams in 2021

4.2.3 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Haagen-Dazs Nederland

7.1.1 Haagen-Dazs Nederland Corporation Information

7.1.2 Haagen-Dazs Nederland Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Haagen-Dazs Nederland Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Haagen-Dazs Nederland Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Products Offered

7.1.5 Haagen-Dazs Nederland Recent Development

7.2 Tipsy Scoop

7.2.1 Tipsy Scoop Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tipsy Scoop Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tipsy Scoop Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tipsy Scoop Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Products Offered

7.2.5 Tipsy Scoop Recent Development

7.3 Mercer’s Dairy

7.3.1 Mercer’s Dairy Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mercer’s Dairy Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mercer’s Dairy Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mercer’s Dairy Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Products Offered

7.3.5 Mercer’s Dairy Recent Development

7.4 Baileys

7.4.1 Baileys Corporation Information

7.4.2 Baileys Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Baileys Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Baileys Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Products Offered

7.4.5 Baileys Recent Development

7.5 Ben & Jerry

7.5.1 Ben & Jerry Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ben & Jerry Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ben & Jerry Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ben & Jerry Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Products Offered

7.5.5 Ben & Jerry Recent Development

7.6 Viennetta

7.6.1 Viennetta Corporation Information

7.6.2 Viennetta Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Viennetta Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Viennetta Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Products Offered

7.6.5 Viennetta Recent Development

7.7 Aubi & Ramsa

7.7.1 Aubi & Ramsa Corporation Information

7.7.2 Aubi & Ramsa Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Aubi & Ramsa Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Aubi & Ramsa Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Products Offered

7.7.5 Aubi & Ramsa Recent Development

7.8 Snobar

7.8.1 Snobar Corporation Information

7.8.2 Snobar Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Snobar Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Snobar Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Products Offered

7.8.5 Snobar Recent Development

7.9 Jeni Britton Bauer

7.9.1 Jeni Britton Bauer Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jeni Britton Bauer Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jeni Britton Bauer Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jeni Britton Bauer Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Products Offered

7.9.5 Jeni Britton Bauer Recent Development

7.10 Proof

7.10.1 Proof Corporation Information

7.10.2 Proof Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Proof Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Proof Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Products Offered

7.10.5 Proof Recent Development

7.11 Speakeasy

7.11.1 Speakeasy Corporation Information

7.11.2 Speakeasy Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Speakeasy Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Speakeasy Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Products Offered

7.11.5 Speakeasy Recent Development

7.12 Van Leeuwen

7.12.1 Van Leeuwen Corporation Information

7.12.2 Van Leeuwen Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Van Leeuwen Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Van Leeuwen Products Offered

7.12.5 Van Leeuwen Recent Development

7.13 Arctic Buzz

7.13.1 Arctic Buzz Corporation Information

7.13.2 Arctic Buzz Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Arctic Buzz Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Arctic Buzz Products Offered

7.13.5 Arctic Buzz Recent Development

7.14 BuzzBar

7.14.1 BuzzBar Corporation Information

7.14.2 BuzzBar Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 BuzzBar Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 BuzzBar Products Offered

7.14.5 BuzzBar Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Distributors

8.3 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Production Mode & Process

8.4 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales Channels

8.4.2 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Distributors

8.5 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

