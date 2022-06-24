Air Cargo Screening System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Cargo Screening System in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Air Cargo Screening System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Cargo Screening System market was valued at 1085.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1438.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Cargo Screening System include Rapiscan Systems, 3DX-Ray Limited, Smiths Detection, E2V, ICTS, Smiths Group, Astrophysics Inc., Diagnose and L3 Security & Detection Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air Cargo Screening System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Cargo Screening System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)

Explosive Trace Detection (ETD)

Non-Computed Tomography Transmission X-Ray (Non-CT X-Ray)

Global Air Cargo Screening System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Third Party Logistics

Global Air Cargo Screening System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Cargo Screening System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Cargo Screening System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Cargo Screening System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Cargo Screening System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rapiscan Systems

3DX-Ray Limited

Smiths Detection

E2V

ICTS

Smiths Group

Astrophysics Inc.

Diagnose

L3 Security & Detection Systems

American Science & Engineering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Cargo Screening System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air Cargo Screening System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air Cargo Screening System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Air Cargo Screening System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Cargo Screening System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air Cargo Screening System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air Cargo Screening System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Air Cargo Screening System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Air Cargo Screening System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Cargo Screening System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Cargo Screening System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Cargo Screening System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Cargo Screening System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Cargo

