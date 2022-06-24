Air Cargo Screening System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Cargo Screening System in global, including the following market information:
Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Air Cargo Screening System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air Cargo Screening System market was valued at 1085.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1438.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air Cargo Screening System include Rapiscan Systems, 3DX-Ray Limited, Smiths Detection, E2V, ICTS, Smiths Group, Astrophysics Inc., Diagnose and L3 Security & Detection Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Air Cargo Screening System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Cargo Screening System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)
Explosive Trace Detection (ETD)
Non-Computed Tomography Transmission X-Ray (Non-CT X-Ray)
Global Air Cargo Screening System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Third Party Logistics
Global Air Cargo Screening System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Cargo Screening System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Cargo Screening System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Air Cargo Screening System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Air Cargo Screening System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rapiscan Systems
3DX-Ray Limited
Smiths Detection
E2V
ICTS
Smiths Group
Astrophysics Inc.
Diagnose
L3 Security & Detection Systems
American Science & Engineering
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air Cargo Screening System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air Cargo Screening System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air Cargo Screening System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Air Cargo Screening System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Air Cargo Screening System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air Cargo Screening System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air Cargo Screening System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air Cargo Screening System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Air Cargo Screening System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Air Cargo Screening System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Cargo Screening System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Cargo Screening System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Cargo Screening System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Cargo Screening System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Cargo
