SiC and GaN Power Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of SiC and GaN Power Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five SiC and GaN Power Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global SiC and GaN Power Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GaN Power Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SiC and GaN Power Devices include Infineon, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), Rohm, STMicro, Fuji, Mitsubishi, United Silicon Carbide Inc., Toshiba and GeneSic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SiC and GaN Power Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GaN Power Devices

SiC Power Devices

Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

UPS and PS Systems

PV Inverters

IMDs

EVs/HEVs

Others

Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SiC and GaN Power Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SiC and GaN Power Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SiC and GaN Power Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies SiC and GaN Power Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Infineon

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

Rohm

STMicro

Fuji

Mitsubishi

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

Toshiba

GeneSic

Microchip Technology

GaN Systems

VisIC Technologies

Transphorm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SiC and GaN Power Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SiC and GaN Power Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SiC and GaN Power Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SiC and GaN Power Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SiC and GaN Power Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SiC and GaN Power Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SiC and GaN Power Device

