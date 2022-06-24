Ready-to-Eat Food Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ready-to-Eat Food in global, including the following market information:
Global Ready-to-Eat Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ready-to-Eat Food Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ready-to-Eat Food companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ready-to-Eat Food market was valued at 94050 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 123130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fast Food Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ready-to-Eat Food include Nestle, ConAgra, Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Campbell Soup, Hormel Foods, The Schwan Food, JBS and Sigma Alimentos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ready-to-Eat Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ready-to-Eat Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ready-to-Eat Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fast Food
Canned
Puffed Food
Baked Goods
Baking
Preserved Fruit
Dried Fruit
Health Products
Others
Global Ready-to-Eat Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ready-to-Eat Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Food Specialty Stores
Departmental Stores
Online Retailers
Others
Global Ready-to-Eat Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ready-to-Eat Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ready-to-Eat Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ready-to-Eat Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ready-to-Eat Food sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ready-to-Eat Food sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nestle
ConAgra
Unilever
Kraft Heinz
Campbell Soup
Hormel Foods
The Schwan Food
JBS
Sigma Alimentos
Iglo Group (Nomad Foods)
Sisters Food Group
Tyson Foods
Fleury Michon
Grupo Herdez
Greencore Group
Maple Leaf Foods
McCain
Advanced Fresh Concepts
Nomad Foods Ltd.
Bakkavor Foods
Bird's Eye
Findus Group
General Mills
PepsiCo
Premier Foods Group
Orion Corporation
ITC Limited
Orkla ASA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ready-to-Eat Food Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ready-to-Eat Food Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ready-to-Eat Food Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ready-to-Eat Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ready-to-Eat Food Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ready-to-Eat Food Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ready-to-Eat Food Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ready-to-Eat Food Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ready-to-Eat Food Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ready-to-Eat Food Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ready-to-Eat Food Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ready-to-Eat Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ready-to-Eat Food Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ready-to-Eat Food Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ready-to-Eat Food Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ready-to-Eat Food Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ready-to-Eat Food Market Size Markets, 2021 &
